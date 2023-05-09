OCEAN CITY — The front line of the battle over offshore wind power in New Jersey now appears to run two blocks along 35th Street.

That’s where the Ocean Wind 1 project has asked for city permits for 12 test pits and two soil borings, part of the wind power project’s plans to bring electricity ashore.

So far, the city has not issued any permits. Ocean Wind 1 suggests the city is dragging its feet.

The company filed suit in Superior Court this month, asking the court to order city Business Administrator George Savastano to issue a permit by June 16.

Savastano also serves as the municipal engineer. The suit, filed May 4, also asks for the city to be required to pay the company’s attorney fees, court costs and “such other relief as the court shall find equitable and just.”

Ocean Wind 1, a company in Delaware owned by Danish energy company Ørsted, plans to begin construction of its wind farm off the coast of Ocean City by the end of the year.

Plans call for up to 98 huge turbines, which the company says will help New Jersey reach Gov. Phil Murphy’s renewable energy goals, which call for 11,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2040.

But that wind-generated electricity would need to reach the power grid. As proposed, part of the electricity would land at a new substation at the former B.L. England power plant in Upper Township, coming in under the beach and cutting across Ocean City at 35th Street.

The city has resisted that plan, leading to a controversial state law that appeared to take the matter out of the city’s hands and giving the decision to the state Board of Public Utilities, a move that elected officials in Ocean City and Cape May County have lambasted as undemocratic.

The city has filed in court to stay the BPU’s decision. The current matter is on a smaller scale. According to the suit filed by Ocean Wind 1, the work would take about two weeks, after which 35th Street would be restored to the city’s specifications.

“The city’s failure to issue the permit has already delayed the start of project construction, which is planned to begin as early as the third quarter of 2023,” the suit reads.

That may be just fine with some city residents.

At City Council meetings, some local residents have called on the city to take more action to fend off the wind farm, and the additional projects working their way through the permitting process.

City officials have argued the plan to bring the lines across the city are premature, and that Ørsted did not thoroughly investigate alternative routes for the project, such as coming in the Great Egg Harbor Inlet, which would reduce the disruptions for city residents and visitors.

“The lawsuit continues a pattern that Ocean Wind presumes the offshore wind project is a done deal, and they will resort to any means to maintain their desired schedule,” Mayor Jay Gillian said in a statement about the suit.

In 2021, Legislators approved a bill that said if a city or county did not approve a right-of-way to an offshore wind power company, the company can apply instead to the BPU.

“We are not going to let Ocean City stop offshore wind,” Stephen Sweeney said at the time, when he was the president of the state Senate. “It’s crystal clear what Ocean City is trying to do. This is not about a power line.”

On Nov. 2, the BPU authorized the easements across Ocean City, after a previous ruling that the easements were necessary for the project’s construction. Soon after, the city appealed the ruling, and in April filed a motion for a stay of the BPU’s orders, which is currently pending before the BPU.

“Rather than await the decision of the Appellate Division, Ocean Wind is demanding street opening permits to pursue the route that is the subject of the appeal,” Gillian said. “The city has asked the BPU to stay its ruling until the appeal process is complete. The BPU has not yet ruled on that request. The application to open Ocean City’s streets comes before the federal decision on whether the project can be built in the first place. It came before the decision on whether the project can cross state tidal lands.”

Ørsted officials declined to comment on the suit.

“We do not comment on pending litigation,” said Maddy Urbish, Ørsted’s head of government affairs and marketing strategy in New Jersey, in a statement Tuesday. “Ocean Wind 1 remains committed to collaboration with local communities and will continue working to support New Jersey’s clean energy targets and economic development goals by bringing good-paying jobs and local investment to the Garden State.”

Urbish was among the speakers at a recent conference on offshore wind technology at the Steve Sweeney Center for Public Policy at Rowan University on May 4, at which speakers emphasized the potential economic benefit of offshore wind development.

Many in shore communities have been far less enthusiastic, fearing the potential impact on shore tourism and the fishing industry, as well as the views on South Jersey beaches. The opposition grew as multiple humpback whales and other marine species washed up dead on beaches in New York and New Jersey.

Federal marine experts have found no connection between the whale deaths and preparation work for the offshore wind projects, but many skeptics remain convinced that sonar exploration of the ocean floor contributed to the deaths.

Wind power supporters maintain the projects will help the environment, and that climate change is the biggest threat to marine life.

In the civil lawsuit, technically a complaint in lieu of prerogative writs filed by Ocean Wind 1 attorney Christine A. Roy of the firm Rutter and Roy in Freehold, the company says the city permits are needed to gather information for the design of the route bringing power lines across 35th Street, providing information on groundwater level and the location of other utilities within the right-of-way.

“The city’s failure to issue the permit is having a cascading and adverse effect on other permits and approvals needed for construction,” the suit reads. “Specifically, it is preventing Ocean Wind 1 from applying for and obtaining other permits and approvals, including but not limited to, a potential temporary dewatering permit from NJDEP, as well as a road opening permit from the City for construction.”

Ocean Wind 1 is the furthest along in the permitting process, but there are additional projects in the works, including Atlantic Shores and Ocean Wind 2. Ocean Wind 1’s turbines are planned starting 15 miles off the coast, which will be visible from the beach.

Plans are for the first power to be provided in late 2024.