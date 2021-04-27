Wind opponents back Cape May County position

He and other representatives of the commercial fishing industry told county government that their industry could not coexist with the project as proposed.

“So far, it looks like we are not going to be able to exist within the current size and scale of wind as it is going to be developed,” he said. “The economic impact to the commercial fishing industry would be pretty serious.”

Speaking to those gathered outside before returning to the commissioners meeting, commission Director Gerald Thornton said wind energy will cost consumers more and will not provide many jobs to local residents.

Plans are to land the electricity generated by the wind turbines at the former Oyster Bay nuclear plant in Lacey Township and the former B.L. England power plant in the Beesleys Point section of Upper Township in the north end of Cape May County. One potential plan would see the lines brought under the beach in Ocean City and then to the former coal-fired plant.

“In order to come on shore with these cables, they’ve got to dig a trench 18 feet deep and 12 feet wide, and it will go 15 miles. Now what impact is that going to have on our oceans?” Thornton said.

He said wind power is the costliest means of generating electricity.