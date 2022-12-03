Wind firm answers Brigantine's questions, concerns at open house

BRIGANTINE — Atlantic Shores hosted its first open house Saturday at the Community Center to give people more information about its offshore wind project off the island’s coast.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Nov. 12 but was rescheduled by Atlantic Shores in what it said was a bid to provide people with more accurate information.

Atlantic Shores plans to build 111 wind turbines about 10 miles off the coast at three different lease sites. The project approved by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities is expected to be fully operational by 2027.

Mayor Vince Sera said a large part of the community still doesn’t know about the wind projects.

Over two hours, attendees gathered literature and spoke with representatives of Atlantic Shores. There was also a suggestion box at the open house, where people could submit questions, comments and concerns for the company to review.

“It’s really important for us to be out in public and hearing people’s concerns,” said Doug Copeland, the development manager for Atlantic Shores.

Some of the questions Copeland got were about how the power grid works and how the wind turbines would affect energy rates, which he said he would relay to Atlantic Shores for answers.

Copeland said there was a good mix of people who were either for, against or neutral toward the project. A number of signs made by residents and posted at the front of the community center showed their disapproval of the project.

“Even if there’s folks that don’t agree with you, they appreciate the opportunity to learn and voice their opinion,” Copeland said.

Amy Cichocki is a part-time resident from Hunterdon County who plans on retiring to the island in her second home. She wanted more general information about the offshore wind projects, and said she was neither for nor against them.

“The government already made up their minds,” Cichocki said.

Other residents, like Steve Waters, said they feel powerless as a result of that.

In September, Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order that raised the state’s offshore wind power goal to 11,000 megawatts by 2040.

The offshore wind projects also affect other shore locales, like Long Beach Island and Ocean City, where a number of residents are opposed to the alternative energy source.

Offshore wind is also a topic of discussion in other states along the East Coast. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has listed eight new potential lease sites in federal waters off North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

“Looking at them is my main concern,” said Cichocki, who was also concerned about how the electromagnetic fields the windmills emit would affect wildlife.

There is no definitive evidence of health issues related to electromagnetic fields, which are associated with the use of electrical power, including from substations, household appliances, cellphones and most other devices. The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences reports that some forms of EMFs, such as X-rays and sunlight, can cause physical damage, but non-ionizing radiation like those from power lines and other sources are generally considered harmless.

Visibility has been one of the main concerns for Brigantine residents, so Atlantic Shores had a visibility station where people could stand at a marker placed on the floor and see how the windmills would look from the shore.

Many full-time residents, like Waters, have been tracking the journey of offshore wind energy on the island. He’s attended several meetings the island has held about offshore wind energy, but still needed more information to ease his skepticism.

“It all seems like an experiment,” said Waters. “The potential risks are unknown, and we won’t know until they’re built and operational. Then you’re stuck with it.”

Waters was interested in the three lease areas, and suggested Atlantic Shores start its project at the furthest lease area as a safer way to assess the potential impacts of the wind turbines.

“Alternative power is a good thing, but I’m worried we got ahead of ourselves without understanding what the results might be,” Waters said.

Other residents, like Jennifer Sigmund, who is a part of the island’s windmill committee, said people still needed more accurate information, like clarification between Atlantic Shores’ projects and those by Danish company Ørsted, timelines and other specifics.

Sigmund also hoped there would be new information presented from what was on Atlantic Shores’ website.

“Some people are against the projects because the info isn’t clear,” said Sigmund, who said she is neutral about the offshore wind projects. “If you can show me the project is truly beneficial with scientific and technical information, you can change my mind. There’s pros and cons to everything.”

Sigmund felt like Saturday’s open house was more about active listening, but she looked forward to how Atlantic Shores would use what it gathered there to give the community more information.

Copeland said the open house will be used as a guide for other open houses the company plans to hold in other shore communities.

“This is Atlantic Shores’ first in-person open house,” Sera said. “Brigantine was the first stop for the open house, but this will be a chance for other communities to get involved.”