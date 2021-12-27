Wimberg Funeral Home owner and former freeholder Lloyd Wimberg dies

EGG HARBOR CITY - Lloyd Wimberg, the owner and manager of Wimberg Funeral Home, died on Christmas Day, according to an obituary on the funeral home's website.

Wimberg, who was also a Atlantic County Freeholder, was 74.

The Egg Harbor City native owned two funeral homes, the first in the city and another in Galloway Township, which opened in 2001.

The first parlor was founded by his great-grandfather, Heinrich Wimberg, in 1881.

Wimberg owned the funeral home's Egg Harbor City location since 1971, later becoming its manager in 1982.

Wimberg grew up in Atlantic County, attending St. Nicholas Grammar School, Holy Spirit High School, Atlantic Community College, according to his obituary.

He later attended the American Academy McAllister Institute for Funeral Services in New York.

"Lloyd dedicated his life to servicing families and friends of loved ones who have passed on. Lloyd was the most generous, giving and loving person; to know him was to love him," Wimberg's obituary reads.