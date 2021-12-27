 Skip to main content
Wimberg Funeral Home owner and former freeholder Lloyd Wimberg dies
Egg Harbor City Council swears in three, re-elects Dennis as council president

In this 2015, Lloyd Wimberg was returned to his symbolic post of harbor master when he was sworn in by Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury.

EGG HARBOR CITY - Lloyd Wimberg, the owner and manager of Wimberg Funeral Home, died on Christmas Day, according to an obituary on the funeral home's website.

Wimberg, who was also a Atlantic County Freeholder, was 74.

The Egg Harbor City native owned two funeral homes, the first in the city and another in Galloway Township, which opened in 2001.

The first parlor was founded by his great-grandfather, Heinrich Wimberg, in 1881.

Wimberg owned the funeral home's Egg Harbor City location since 1971, later becoming its manager in 1982.

Wimberg grew up in Atlantic County, attending St. Nicholas Grammar School, Holy Spirit High School, Atlantic Community College, according to his obituary.

He later attended the American Academy McAllister Institute for Funeral Services in New York.

"Lloyd dedicated his life to servicing families and friends of loved ones who have passed on. Lloyd was the most generous, giving and loving person; to know him was to love him," Wimberg's obituary reads.

Outside of funeral home work, Wimberg was involved in local politics, first as an Egg Harbor City councilman before becoming an Atlantic County freeholder.

Wimberg also served on the city's ambulance squad and as its harbormaster.

Wimberg was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Egg Harbor City Historical Society and St. Nicholas Church in the city, according to his obituary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

