Wilson room dedicated to Black physician who cared for Atlantic City's Northside

ATLANTIC CITY — The main conference room for 2nd legislative district lawmakers in their office here has been dedicated to the late Dr. Charles and Mary Wilson, local heroes for their care for the African American community in the second half of the 20th Century.

State Sen. Vince Polistina, Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift, all R-Atlantic, called the couple "two institutions and heroes of Atlantic City" in a press statement on the dedication.

Dr. Wilson was an U.S. Army veteran who reportedly turned down the office of Surgeon General under President Nixon to serve the city’s Black community in the Northside, at a time when they had few other options for treatment, according to the lawmakers who sponsored a joint state Senate and Assembly resolution honoring the couple.

“Like many others, Dr. Wilson was my doctor," Council Vice President and Atlantic City NAACP President Kaleem Shabazz said in the statement. "But too few people know he also helped break corporate America’s color barrier as one of the first Black traveling salesmen for Pepsi-Cola."

Guardian, a former Atlantic City mayor, said he was honored to be part of preserving Atlantic City’s history, “especially since it’s the Wilson family, who have done so much and are continuing to do so.”

The room is dedicated with paintings by African American artist and Atlantic City native Jacob Lawrence, on loan from the Wilson family.

“It’s important that we acknowledge and record the unique contributions of African Americans to Atlantic City,” Polistina said. “The Wilsons are the exact sort of people we want the rest of New Jersey to think of when they think of Atlantic City.”

The legislators were joined by the Wilson’s children: Medina, Chuck, and Superior Court Judge Jeff Wilson. The ceremony also included Shabazz and Ralph Hunter, founder of the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey.

“The Wilson family is the truest example of what hard work, dedication and community service are all about,” Swift said. “Dr. and Mrs. Wilson, and continued through their children, have made such a powerful impact on this City.”

Staff Writer

I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

