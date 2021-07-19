 Skip to main content
Wilmington woman dies in a fatal motor vehicle accident in Stone Harbor
Wilmington woman dies in a fatal motor vehicle accident in Stone Harbor

Stone Harbor Police Department

Stone Harbor Police Department detectives are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on July 17 in the area of 87th Street and First Avenue. 

 PRESS ARCHIVES

Multiple roads in Stone Harbor were flooded Friday morning as torrential downpours came through. Up to 5 inches of rain will be likely in spots Friday. This is from the rain alone, and not coastal flooding. 

STONE HARBOR — A 50-year-old Wilmington, Delaware women died Saturday during a crash between her bicycle and a jeep Saturday here, police said.

The fatal accident happened at about 9:26 a.m. in the area of 87th Street and First Avenue, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by an 18-year-old woman from Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, was traveling northbound on First Avenue while the woman was riding the bicycle eastbound on the 100 block of 87th Street and First Avenue as the Jeep was turning westbound, police said.

The Jeep's operator immediately stopped the vehicle, and emergency personnel were called to the scene, police said. The bicyclist was transported via medical helicopter to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing by the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office's fatal accident, major crimes unit and detectives from the Stone Harbor Police Department.

No charges have been filed at this time, and police did not release the name of the bicyclist or the Jeep driver as of Monday.

