‘Willing to do as much as possible': Sister Jean’s Kitchen returns to Atlantic City

Those in need can walk or drive up to a window toward the back of the church and receive a box of food through the window.

A sign in front of the former church directs people where to go, but Laws said more signs are coming. About 200 fliers have been distributed to homes throughout the area notifying people of the food bank, he said.

Along with donations from the food bank, the local Acme donated pre-packaged meals, such as sandwiches and salads, and individuals have donated nonperishable items.

While there weren’t many walk-ups, one city woman came to pick up six boxes to deliver in the community in her car.

“I go all over Atlantic City,” said Obeta Thompson. “I go to the lagoon, to the senior citizen building, to Venice Park, anybody who needs it.”

She started delivering food to people in need in September after another food distribution event in the city’s Venice Park neighborhood allowed her to take six boxes to give out throughout the city.

“Before I could get out of the lagoon, all six boxes were gone,” she said.