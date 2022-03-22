Williams begins tenure as Pleasantville's police chief

PLEASANTVILLE — A new chapter for the city's police department began Monday when James Williams began his first day as the city's police chief.
Williams, who was sworn in during Pleasantville City Council's meeting Monday, replaces former chief Sean Riggin, who announced his retirement last year.
Riggin also began transitioning most of his job duties to Williams to prepare him for his new role.
Riggin served as chief for six years and helped the department embrace modern law-enforcement practices.
Riggin also advanced new anti-violence practices in the city over his tenure. In 2018, he led a campaign to convince voters to approve a tax increase for ShotSpotter, a network of microphones set up across the city to detect and locate gunfire.
