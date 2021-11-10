William F. Ranieri, innovative Ventnor psychiatrist, dies at 80

Dr. Ranieri was president of the American College of Osteopathic Neurologists and Psychiatrists in 1989, won the 2020 American Osteopathic Association's President's Award, and, as a member of the Order of St. Gregory the Great, served as a mental health consultant for the Diocese of Camden.

He reveled in his work, and his family wrote in a tribute, "He loved to introduce himself by saying, 'But you can call me by my first name, Doctor.'"

Born to Italian immigrants in Philadelphia on April 2, 1941, Dr. Ranieri and his family moved to Yeadon and then Drexel Hill, and he graduated from Monsignor Bonner High School in 1958. He earned a bachelor's degree from St. Joseph's University in 1962 and his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1966.

After college, he was a captain in the Army Medical Corps and a battalion surgeon in Vietnam, earning a Bronze Star Medal and Combat Medical Badge. He married Roseann Mobilio in 1964, and they lived in Cherry Hill, Haddonfield, and elsewhere in South Jersey, and raised daughters Cassandra and Alexandra and son B.G.

Dr. Ranieri and his wife had known each other as children, reunited years later, and she worked as his administrative assistant for 22 years. After operating a private practice, he joined the faculty at UMDNJ in 1977.