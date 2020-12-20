 Skip to main content
Will weather cooperate to see the 'Great Conjunction' Monday?
Will weather cooperate to see the 'Great Conjunction' Monday?

Jupiter and Saturn for the winter solstice

Jupiter and Saturn will appear closer and closer to each other every night leading up to the winter solstice, when the peak of 'The Great Conjunction' will occur. 

 Joe Martucci

The tightest Jupiter - Saturn conjunction in almost 800 years will arrive in the South Jersey sky Monday, combining this rare event with the annual winter solstice. However, weather will play a role in this once in a lifetime opportunity. 

On Monday, Dec. 21, the gap between the two planets will be about 15 times smaller than the width of your little finger at arm’s length. For some naked-eye viewers the two points of light may almost seem to merge.

The last time the two were as close together as they are this time from the perspective of Earth was back in 1623. But back then Jupiter and Saturn were too near the sun in the sky to be really visible. The last time that Jupiter and Saturn were visible and appeared closer together than next Monday was back in 1226 — almost 800 years ago!

Mother Nature will not do South Jersey any favors for this once in a lifetime opprotunity, though, as clouds and precipitation will pass through Monday night.

An Alberta Clipper system will dive out of the Great Lakes and move through the Northeast. While the majority of the precipitation will stay to the north, a cloudy sky will block out any opportunity to see the two planets. 

NAM Great Conjunction Cloud Cover

Forecasted sky conditions for Monday night, according to the North American Model

However, quite fitting for the winter solstice, where the tilt of the Earth in the Northern Hemisphere is furthest away from the sun, leading to the shortest day of the year (but not the earliest sunsets), snow showers will be likely. Between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m., a round of precipitation will try to pass through. Any shower activity will largely be north of Route 40. Any snow that does fall will unlikely accumulate. 

NAM Radar

All hope will not be lost for those seeking to see the planets comes close together in our sky. According to Press astronomy reporter, Fred Schaaf, Tuesday night will provide another viewing opportunity. Saturn will be 0.17° slightly lower right of Jupiter, just a little further away than the 0.10° distance Monday night. 

Expect a mainly clear night Tuesday night, providing plenty of viewing opportunity. Temperatures will fall through the 40s and 30s during the evening. 

