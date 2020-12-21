Will the weather cooperate to see the 'Great Conjunction' Monday?

The tightest Jupiter - Saturn conjunction in almost 800 years will arrive in the South Jersey sky Monday, combining this rare event with the annual winter solstice. However, weather will play a role in this once in a lifetime opportunity.
This weekend and early next week will bring us the climax of the most remarkable sky event o…
On Monday, Dec. 21, the gap between the two planets will be about 15 times smaller than the width of your little finger at arm’s length. For some naked-eye viewers the two points of light may almost seem to merge.
The last time the two were as close together as they are this time from the perspective of Earth was back in 1623. But back then Jupiter and Saturn were too near the sun in the sky to be really visible. The last time that Jupiter and Saturn were visible and appeared closer together than next Monday was back in 1226 — almost 800 years ago!
Mother Nature will not do South Jersey any favors for this once in a lifetime opportunity, though, as clouds and precipitation will pass through Monday night.
While there were some peeks of sun Monday, an Alberta Clipper system will dive out of the Great Lakes and move through the Northeast. While the majority of the precipitation will stay to the north, a cloudy sky will block out any opportunity to see the two planets.
However, quite fitting for the winter solstice, where the tilt of the Earth in the Northern Hemisphere is furthest away from the sun, leading to the shortest day of the year (but not the earliest sunsets), some snow showers will be likely. Between 10 pm. and 3 a.m,, a mix of rain and snow will pass through. Any shower activity will largely be north of Route 40. Any snow that does fall will unlikely accumulate.
All hope will not be lost for those seeking to see the planets comes close together in our sky. According to Press astronomy reporter, Fred Schaaf, Tuesday night will provide another viewing opportunity. Saturn will be 0.17° slightly lower right of Jupiter, just a little further away than the 0.10° distance Monday night.
Expect a mainly clear night Tuesday night, providing plenty of viewing opportunity. Temperatures will fall through the 40s and 30s during the evening.
