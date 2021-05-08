 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Will South Jersey be able to see the NASA rocket launch Saturday night?
0 comments
top story

Will South Jersey be able to see the NASA rocket launch Saturday night?

{{featured_button_text}}
NASA Rocket Launch

As long as the weather permits, South Jersey will be able to see a NASA rocket launch anywhere from 0 to 30 seconds after rocket launch, from south to north. The rocket launch is scheduled for 8:02 p.m. Saturday. 

 Joe Martucci

As long as the clouds clear out, a light show will be possible as a NASA suborbital sounding rocket launches from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia between 8:02 and 8:42 p.m. Saturday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says being able to see it in the sky will be a close call. Joe has the details.

Set your sights on the southern horizon Saturday night. As long as the clouds clear out, a light show will be possible as a NASA suborbital sounding rocket launches from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. 

The KiNET-X sounding rocket mission is scheduled to lift off at some point between 8:02 p.m. to 8:42 p.m., depending on the weather conditions. As long as the sky remains clear, the entire East Coast will be able to see the glow in the night sky.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For South Jersey, the area south of the White Horse Pike will have it visible up to ten seconds after the launch. To the north of there, until near the New York border, it will be 10 to 30 seconds after the launch.

Video of the footage will be live on the Wallops IBM video site, beginning at 7:40 p.m. Saturday. 

The mission, called the KiNETic-scale energy and momentum transport eXperiment, will study how energy and momentum are transported through areas of space that are connected by magnetic energy.

Approximately 9 minutes and 30 seconds to 10 minutes after launch, you may be able to see a violet color in the southeastern sky. The rocket will release a non-harmful barium vapor for the study just to the north of Bermuda, when it is 217 to 249 miles up in the sky. 

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Economy rebuild is 'a marathon', not sprint

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News