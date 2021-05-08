Will South Jersey be able to see the NASA rocket launch Saturday night?

Set your sights on the southern horizon Saturday night. As long as the clouds clear out, a light show will be possible as a NASA suborbital sounding rocket launches from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

The KiNET-X sounding rocket mission is scheduled to lift off at some point between 8:02 p.m. to 8:42 p.m., depending on the weather conditions. As long as the sky remains clear, the entire East Coast will be able to see the glow in the night sky.

For South Jersey, the area south of the White Horse Pike will have it visible up to ten seconds after the launch. To the north of there, until near the New York border, it will be 10 to 30 seconds after the launch.

Video of the footage will be live on the Wallops IBM video site, beginning at 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

The mission, called the KiNETic-scale energy and momentum transport eXperiment, will study how energy and momentum are transported through areas of space that are connected by magnetic energy.