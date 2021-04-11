Will online gaming's success continue with casinos reopening?

When Gov. Chris Christie signed internet gaming legislation into law in February 2013, it was touted as another option that would make the resort’s gaming market more competitive. Those against it claimed it would take away from brick-and-mortar casinos in the resort.

Since it has been legal, online gaming has become a key part of revenue for casinos.

But for 3½ months during the pandemic, online gaming was the only option.

“While insight into specific gambling behavior requires further investigation, we have definitely seen a shift in the gaming market overall. But, just because online gaming is particularly popular now, under pandemic conditions, does not mean that it will replace in-person gaming options when pandemic restrictions are finally lifted,” said Jane Bokunewicz, coordinator of Stockton University’s Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism.

At Golden Nugget Atlantic City, online casino revenues increased by close to 65%, three times the growth they would have expected without the pandemic, said Warren Steven, vice president of Golden Nugget Online Gaming.