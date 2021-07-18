Will Canadians return to the beach this year? That depends on whether the border reopens.

The border has been closed to most travelers since March 20, 2020.

Throughout New Jersey, over a two-week period, Canadians make up 5% to 10% of the visitors to campgrounds, according to Joann DelVescio, executive director of the New Jersey Campground Owners Association.

In Cape May County, that percentage is far higher, she said. In a typical year, campgrounds in the county see anywhere from 15% to 25% of their guests visiting from Canada, she said.

While it may seem like a loss of up to a quarter of your business would have a big impact, DelVescio said campgrounds are not suffering. She and others said an increased interest in recreational vehicles and tent camping among Americans has meant most campgrounds were close to or at capacity for much of last summer. This summer is looking good, too.

“The campground owners are happy with how the season is going,” DelVescio said. “We are certainly missing our Canadian visitors, but because of the demand, our campgrounds are filling up.”

She said an increasing number of travelers like the idea of having their own accommodations. Someone arriving in an RV or with a pop-up camping trailer knows no one else has been inside.