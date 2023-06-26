MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — As artificial intelligence tools become more complex and varied, their uses in law enforcement have grown, allowing authorities to digitally age a photograph of a victim, detect patterns or connections that humans can't see, and hopefully solve crimes.

Police here hope it will lead them to answers regarding including the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh, a case that investigators have worked worked on for three decades.

"It's a new opportunity," Township Police Capt. Tracey Super said of police's use of Vollee Artificial Intelligence in their investigation. "It's a new added thing, and we want to give it a shot."

Police are partnering with Vollee Artificial Intelligence, a technology company, for its AI services. They announced the addition to their investigation into the missing boy late last month, saying it could identify patterns in evidence not immediately discernible by the human eye.

“Vollee’s advanced AI capabilities accelerate digital evidence analysis by identifying new patterns and correlations across a wide variety of media and documents, which might otherwise remain hidden," Anil Balakrishnan, CEO of Vollee, said in May.

Christopher Leusner, who recently retired as township police chief, saw a seminar by Microsoft on new technology being used in cold cases. Impressed with what he saw, he approached Microsoft and Vollee.

"What really attracted me to it was the ability to take large amounts of data," Leusner said. "The artificial intelligence component of it and machine learning can identify connections between people, places and time that you may not have been able to identify through just a regular computer system or human being trying to read everything that's in a file. They also have the ability to look at open-source data."

Under the pilot program, Microsoft will provide access to its law enforcement database while Vollee will provide components of its AI software, Leusner said.

Microsoft declined to comment for this story.

Over the years, law enforcement has turned to other means of technology, such as age-progression images provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, for help solving homicides or missing persons cases.

Other forms of technology from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children have provided resources, such as age progression images, to police, Super said.

The addition comes as AI increasingly becomes prevalent in society. It also has, as its capabilities expand, become a pivotal tool in solving crime.

"There are going to be cases that you won't be able to solve without it," said Mark Desire, a criminal justice professor at Rutgers University

Using AI in law enforcement can range from tracking suspect movement to identifying a person's origins.

"With the isotope stuff, that's a little bit of AI," Desire said. "If you've got human remains, you can tell what part of the world they may be from."

Authorities hope new clues about Himebaugh or a possible person of interest in his case can surface through the technology.

Himebaugh's disappearance has haunted the community and law enforcement since he vanished from the township's Del Haven section in 1991.

Days before Thanksgiving, Himebaugh, then 11, was seen near a local park around 4 p.m., according to the FBI. When he didn't come home, his mother, Maureen Himebaugh, contacted police, initiating a large-scale search for the missing boy.

He was last seen wearing blue shirt, gray pants, gray jacket, and white sneakers, one of which was later found not far from his home, the FBI says.

Nearby beaches and waterways were searched. Police handed out flyers with Himebaugh's portrait to motorists passing through the area.

His mother, Maureen Himebaugh, pleaded to the public through television appearances.

Attempts to reach Maureen Himebaugh for comment were unsuccessful.

Police still take in the occasional tip to this day about where the 11-year-old could be or what happened to him, Super said.

"Anytime the Himebaugh story is in the news, we'll get tips," Super said.

In criminal justice, AI has led to individuals being charged with crimes. It has also helped thwart crimes from happening, according to the National Institute, the search agency for the U.S. Justice Department.

Pattern data analyzed by a computer can "disrupt, degrade, and prosecute crimes and criminal enterprises." Algorithmic methods can also prevent victims and offenders from falling into criminal pursuits and assist criminal justice professionals, the agency says.

"AI has the potential to be a permanent part of our criminal justice ecosystem, providing investigative assistance and allowing criminal justice professionals to better maintain public safety," the Institute says in an article it published on AI in 2019.

Examples of AI's use in yielding criminal charges include an instance where a system developed by New York City police caught a man wanted in a set of Home Depot robberies in 2019.

Its use in criminal justice, however, hasn't been without controversy.

In 2022, a judge freed a man from Cook County jail in Illinois after he'd been accused of killing a 25-year-old in Chicago. Evidence brought against him included security footage and a loud bang heard over a street-monitoring microphone used through ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system.

Prosecutors said technology powered by a secret algorithm that analyzed noises detected by the sensors wrongly indicated the now-cleared offender shot and killed the man.

He sat behind bars for nearly a year before his case was dismissed at the request of prosecutors, who said they lacked sufficient evidence.

Still the upsides are big. Leusner hopes it can yield results for the team he left in charge.

While chief, Leusner devoted several resources to the case, such as visiting the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for a cold-case review in 2015.

"I'm disappointed that we didn't solve it during my tenure," Leusner said. "It's something that I know all the police officers that worked it under me were passionate about. It frustrates them and it frustrated me that we weren't able to get closure, but my position is that they're never going to give up."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

