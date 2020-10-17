Wildwood's Rio Grande gateway project nearing completion

WILDWOOD — The $13.9 million renovation of the city's main thoroughfare will soon be complete, officials said Friday.

The project, which included improvements on Rio Grande Boulevard, new signage and a large digital marquee, is nearly complete after more than five years of planning. According to a release from the city, the only remaining work is the completion of a pocket park on Hudson Avenue. It will take about four weeks once Atlantic City Electric moves a utility pole, and will require no additional road closures.

Cape May County received funding from a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant, a state Department of Transportation grant and an open space grant for the small park. Additionally, the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority contributed $350,000 for aesthetic improvements.

"We are grateful to the vision of GWTIDA and to Cape May County for securing the funds necessary to fix infrastructure issues that reduce flooding and for the installation of new road surfaces and beautification of the entryway at no cost to city taxpayers," Mayor Pete Byron said in the release. "Right from the start, this has been an endeavor of teamwork."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.