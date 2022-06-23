Wildwood's National Marbles Tournament entertains youth, fans after 2-year pause

WILDWOOD — Nerves got to Jessica Johnson when she lost her lead in the girls' final of the National Marbles Tournament on Thursday, but she managed to pull out a win, becoming the first New Jersey girl to be crowned champion.

"When you're nervous, your hand gets sweaty and you end up missing," Johnson, 15, of Wildwood, said after being doused with a celebratory ice cooler shower by her teammates.

She was later joined by Middletown, Maryland's Todd Kmiecik, who claimed the boys title against Wildwood's Marco Juarez.

Johnson and Kmiecik, like their peers competing in the tournament, found it refreshing to see the competition return for its 99th edition, having been shut down for two years while COVID-19 kept forcing restrictions.

Between 50 and 100 spectators watched from the beach and Boardwalk as youngsters from across the country faced off at the beach's Ringer Stadium off Wildwood Avenue.

They watched as Johnson and her teammate, Evelyn Merino, gently flicked their marbles across a concrete slab in an attempt to knock out other marbles inside a large yellow painted circle.

Johnson held a 7-1 lead against Merino at one point, lost it, then gained it back to win the title.

More than 1,200 games are played throughout the four-day event, held each summer at Ringer Stadium in the shadows of the Boardwalk roller coasters.

Founded in 1922, the tournament has shelled out thousands of dollars in scholarships to its champions and winners of its sportsmanship award, according to the event's website.

The event, which is the oldest marbles tournament for children in the United States, has been a fixture here since the 1930s. The tournament is synonymous with the city's family-oriented themes, Wildwood Historical Society President Taylor Henry said.

"It's really a Wildwood tradition," Henry said. "Next year is the centennial, so I'm very happy about that. I hope it's something that lasts in Wildwood for another 100 years."

"It was all about refamiliarizing ourselves with the processes we have," said tournament President Dan LaGamba, 39, of Pittsburgh.

NJ not saving forests from vehicle damage SHAMONG — Advocates for New Jersey’s ecologically sensitive Pinelands region say the state i…

Reviving the tournament was a long process, but LaGamba said he's been savoring every moment of its first year back.

"I always say that the marble tournament is like a family reunion every year," LaGamba said. "We all come back to Wildwood. We all celebrate, play, compete and all of that. It was great to see everyone back.

Kmiecik has competed each year since 2015. He's been given an extra year of eligibility as a 15-year-old, something the event's leaders agreed upon for those who wanted to compete but couldn't because of the pandemic.

He's been playing marbles since spotting an ad for players his hometown club posted, he said.

"I was really happy when I heard it was happening again," said Kmiecik. "You have so much fun here. It's on the beach, which is great."

Kmiecik's teammates, Jessica Thompson and Sharon Martin, both of whom are also from Middletown, were nervous about playing competitive marble games again, but, they too enjoyed the hours-long trip from Frederick County back to Wildwood.

"Everybody is so nice and so polite," said Thompson, 14. "It's really just a fun time to have."

"I had a lot of expectations," said Martin, 14, who was hoping to return to the finals, having done so once before. "I'm just playing the game, so it's fine. I'm glad to be back."

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.