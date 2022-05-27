Wildwoods kick off Memorial Day weekend with unveiling of shuttle service, unlocking of ocean

WILDWOOD — The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority on Friday joined several officials from around the state to officially "unlock" the ocean and beaches for summer 2022.

The Wildwoods joined several shore towns that held or will hold unlocking ceremonies all weekend in preparation for Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer.

Following the unlocking ceremony, GWTIDA and Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera, Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron and North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello launched the all-new Wildwoods Island Shuttle in partnership with the Jitney Association.

The shuttles are adorned with the Wildwoods logo to make them easy for visitors to identify. Each shuttle seats 13, and there will be multiple stops running from 5 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

The shuttle service began Thursday, starting with weekends-only service this weekend through June 19. Service will transition to a daily route June 20 through Labor Day on Sept. 5, with shuttles returning to weekend-only service Sept. 9 through Oct. 22.

The International Kite Festival, the largest kite festival in North America, was simultaneously launched over the Wildwoods beaches. Local children of all ages helped make kites early Friday morning and got to see their creations launched as the backdrop to the unlocking of the ocean.

The kite festival will be flying all weekend and end Monday with the Indoor Kite Competition inside the Wildwoods Convention Center on the Boardwalk.

