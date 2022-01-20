Wildwood's historic Shamrock building completes short move

WILDWOOD — The Shamrock Beef & Ale, long treasured by locals and visitors as a popular bar and restaurant, may have closed, but the historic building is being saved, thanks to its owner.
The orange-and-green building completed a roughly two-day, 200-yard move Thursday from its spot in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue to an empty lot in the 200 block of East Lincoln Avenue. Onlookers snapped photos and videos as the building was placed onto a freighter and driven across the street.
Crews moving the building were forced to abandon it on Lincoln Avenue overnight into Thursday, leaving a lowered electrical wire down and forcing police to close portions of the road.
The bar was closed in May of last year when the state pulled its liquor license for COVID-19 rule violations. Owner Tom Gerace decided the fines were too much to handle and "put a bad taste in his mouth."
"They had me pay," Gerace said Thursday. "They were coming after me, and it was just ridiculous."
Gerace sold the property on which The Shamrock stood since being built in the 1900s. He anticipates the sale being finalized in the coming weeks.
WILDWOOD — Mayor Pete Byron said an effort to save The Shamrock Beef and Ale at 3700 Pacific…
After starting as the Berwind Hotel, Irish immigrants bought the building, making it their home. They converted the first floor into the Shamrock Café in 1937, as Wildwood gained traction as one of the premier vacation spots at the Jersey Shore.
Gerace bought the property in 2016, hoping to continue Pacific Avenue's reputation as a hotspot in Wildwood.
"I didn't need to buy a bar," Gerace said. "I'm basically semi-retired. I did it because I wanted to improve Wildwood.
Several buildings on Pacific Avenue, like the Shamrock, are historic. There are only a few buildings left in Wildwood from that era, which is why Gerace agreed to move the building, which will become his residence once it's placed onto its new foundation.
Many in the community are thankful for the move, Gerace said, and have approached him to thank him for his decision.
Gerace declined to comment on who is buying the Shamrock's former lot, but he said he's hopeful they'll help keep Pacific Avenue vibrant, a goal for city commissioners as they look to bring new business into town and lower property taxes.
WILDWOOD — Shamrock Beef and Ale, on Pacific Avenue, will cease serving alcohol this summer …
Historic documents indicate the Shamrock became a popular space for live music, specifically providing local bands a place to showcase their sounds during the 1970s. Records say guitarist Billy Jack was likely the longest-tenured resident at the Shamrock, starting a decade later.
Many in town, like Mayor Pete Byron, will miss the Shamrock. Besides its sprightly nightlife and food, it's been an icon for the town.
"You could go anywhere in the world or walk on the beach somewhere and see a Shamrock T-shirt," Byron said. "There's a lot of fond memories with that building, so we never like to see a piece of our history go away."
Several historic buildings, recently the former St. Ann's Rectory, have been demolished, with fresh condos and homes taking their place. The community doesn't like seeing historic buildings demolished, but the city doesn't have much control as to what goes and what stays.
"The last thing the city wants to do is to put constraints or discourage new development, especially in a city that's overtaxed," Byron said," and the way to get a handle on taxes is to bring new ratables to town."
The Wildwood Historical Society is among those thankful the building is being preserved, if in a different location. It's especially important, Historical Society President Taylor Henry said, because many of the city's Victorian-era-styled hotels that were converted to businesses are vanishing.
"We think it was very important to preserve that building," Henry said. "There's a lot of buildings that were there that are similar to it, and there aren't many left."
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.