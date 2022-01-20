Wildwood's historic Shamrock building completes short move

"You could go anywhere in the world or walk on the beach somewhere and see a Shamrock T-shirt," Byron said. "There's a lot of fond memories with that building, so we never like to see a piece of our history go away."

Several historic buildings, recently the former St. Ann's Rectory, have been demolished, with fresh condos and homes taking their place. The community doesn't like seeing historic buildings demolished, but the city doesn't have much control as to what goes and what stays.

"The last thing the city wants to do is to put constraints or discourage new development, especially in a city that's overtaxed," Byron said," and the way to get a handle on taxes is to bring new ratables to town."

The Wildwood Historical Society is among those thankful the building is being preserved, if in a different location. It's especially important, Historical Society President Taylor Henry said, because many of the city's Victorian-era-styled hotels that were converted to businesses are vanishing.

"We think it was very important to preserve that building," Henry said. "There's a lot of buildings that were there that are similar to it, and there aren't many left."

