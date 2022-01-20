 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildwood's historic Shamrock building completes move to Lincoln Avenue
Wildwood's historic Shamrock building completes move to Lincoln Avenue

WILDWOOD — The Shamrock, the long-time bar that was treasured by locals and visitors, has completed its move to the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

The building, which was originally located at 3700 Pacific Ave., was being moved after its owner decided to close it last year, a choice made after it found itself in trouble with the state regarding COVID-19 violations.

The building originally was opened around 1900 as the Berwind Hotel, Wildwood Historical Society President Taylor Henry said.

It later was bought by an Irish family who converted it to a café in 1937, Mayor Pete Byron said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

