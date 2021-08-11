Wildwood's doo wop motels star in a new graphic novel

Growing up, Michael Jasorka’s blue-collar Warren County family couldn’t afford big vacations in Disney World.
Nevertheless, Jasorka found his own happiest place on Earth.
Wildwood.
He recalled staying at motels like the Oceanview, the Satellite and the Astronaut and even then admiring their architectural quirks, saying the Oceanview’s roof reminded him of an aircraft carrier.
“As someone who’s a heavy visual person, I was very much inspired by the atmosphere there,” said Jasorka, 36.
He has channeled those memories and his appreciation for the city’s architecture into “The Wildwood Days of Doo Wop,” a 100-page graphic novel about the history of the resort’s motels from 1952 to 1978.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Lower Township man was arrested Sunday after he held a Tractor Supply ca…
Jasorka, a 2007 graduate of Rowan University, will be in Wildwood signing copies of his book Aug. 12 through 16. Produced in association with the Wildwood Historical Society, the Doo Wop Preservation League and the Wildwood Crest Historical Society, it is self-published through Jasorka’s Bombshell Comics.
Jasorka now lives in Los Angeles, where he is a storyboard artist for commercials and a comic book educator for nonprofit Venice Arts. He counts among his influences the underground comix creators of the 1960s and ’70s, such as Harvey Pekar and Gilbert Sheldon, as well as Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko.
The book traces Wildwood’s doo wop motif to the googie architecture movement of Southern California, which was popular from about 1945 to 1970. Googie-style buildings incorporated a mix of glass, steel and neon into their designs, as well as heightened shapes that indicated an interest in futurism and the Atomic and Space ages. Think “The Jetsons,” but without the flying cars and houses on sticks.
“It became ridiculed” by critics, Jasorka said, but that didn’t stop googie architecture from making its way across the country to Florida, where vacationing Wildwood builders like the Morey brothers saw it and decided to bring it home like they would a novelty T-shirt or some other souvenir.
A big part of the book was connecting the motels to the music of the time. Wildwood played a role in the early days of rock ‘n’ roll, as the place where Bill Haley & His Comets first performed “Rock around the Clock” live and where Chubby Checker debuted “The Twist.”
WILDWOOD — Every year, Steve McGee gets a new tattoo at the Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash. Exce…
“A lot of that came through finding the posters of the artists and lining them up with what venue they played at,” Jasorka said.
Wildwood Crest historian Kirk Hastings served as Jasorka’s editor on the graphic novel. Hastings’ 2007 book, “Doo Wop Motels: Architectural Treasures of the Wildwoods,” provided a research base for the project.
“It was summer 2019 when he came to Wildwood for about a week and contacted me and said he really liked the book that I had published ... and wanted to do a comic book based on it,” said Hastings, 69, of Somers Point. “And I said, ‘Sure, yeah, that’d be great.’”
“He answered back with a plethora of things that would have taken me years to research,” Jasorka said.
Hastings, a fan of 1960s superhero comics who grew up in Wildwood Crest and worked at a Wildwood print shop for 14 years, describes his role like that of a research assistant, helping Jasorka with questions about historical accuracy and what happened where when.
WILDWOOD — Police arrested a 37-year-old city man in a murder that occurred last month, auth…
“He first asked me if I wanted to be a co-author,” Hastings said. “I said I don’t know if I’d consider myself a co-author, you did most of the work.”
Old postcards were also a big help, in many cases providing Jasorka with year-by-year photo reference of the evolution of various motels.
All told, it took Jasorka about 3½ years to produce the book, from research to writing and drawing.
“I just had finished recently, like a couple weeks ago,” he said during a conversation late last month.
This time around, while Jasorka is in town for the signings, he’ll be staying at the Mango Motel on Spicer Avenue, which is not one of the motels featured in the book.
A summer tradition returns to local communities on Tuesday, Aug. 3, as many towns plan to ho…
“That’ll be my rule every time I go back now,” he said. “I have to stay at a different motel, whether I drew it or not.”
For more information about Jasorka’s book, visit bombshell-comics.com.
Contact Dan Grote:
609-272-7234
Twitter @ACPress_Grote
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.