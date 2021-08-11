Wildwood's doo wop motels star in a new graphic novel

“It was summer 2019 when he came to Wildwood for about a week and contacted me and said he really liked the book that I had published ... and wanted to do a comic book based on it,” said Hastings, 69, of Somers Point. “And I said, ‘Sure, yeah, that’d be great.’”

“He answered back with a plethora of things that would have taken me years to research,” Jasorka said.

Hastings, a fan of 1960s superhero comics who grew up in Wildwood Crest and worked at a Wildwood print shop for 14 years, describes his role like that of a research assistant, helping Jasorka with questions about historical accuracy and what happened where when.

“He first asked me if I wanted to be a co-author,” Hastings said. “I said I don’t know if I’d consider myself a co-author, you did most of the work.”

Old postcards were also a big help, in many cases providing Jasorka with year-by-year photo reference of the evolution of various motels.

All told, it took Jasorka about 3½ years to produce the book, from research to writing and drawing.

“I just had finished recently, like a couple weeks ago,” he said during a conversation late last month.