Wildwood's Barefoot Country Music Fest announces first 2023 headliner

WILDWOOD — Country singer Blake Shelton is the first headliner announced for next year's Barefoot Country Music Fest on the city's beach.

Shelton, 46, has several Grammy awards and a list of hits, including "Honey Bee," "Sangria" and "Sure Be Cool If You Did."

Over his career, Shelton has released 12 studio albums, starting with a self-titled record in 2001.

Tickets for next year's festival, scheduled for June 15-18, 2023, are already on sale. Four-day general admission passes start at $189, according to the festival’s website.

Shelton isn't a stranger to filling a Jersey Shore beach.

The singer performed in Atlantic City in 2014 to a crowd of thousands.

Outside of music, Shelton is known for being a judge on NBC's reality singing show "The Voice," manning the far-right judge's chair since the show first aired in 2011.

Next year’s festival will mark the third time the show has visited the Jersey Shore. This year, fans were entertained by singers including Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch and Eric Church.

