WILDWOOD — In a unanimous vote in an all-but-empty meeting room, the Board of Commissioners joined the shore communities setting earlier curfews for those under 18.

Kids will now be obliged to be home by midnight.

The city is also considering having police officers speak to high school students in Philadelphia and other communities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey next spring, in hopes of heading off problems for summer 2024.

The change will take effect immediately after the ordinance is advertised Wednesday, City Clerk Lisa Brown said at the meeting. Usually, that means an ordinance is being enacted as an emergency measure. Otherwise, the ordinance would take effect after 20 days.

But while multiple towns reported significant issues with teenagers this summer, including Ocean City, which also enacted new rules this year, Wildwood officials say there have not been teenage problems this year.

“We really haven’t had any issue, like our brothers to the north have had issues with juveniles this summer. We’re just trying to be proactive,” said Mayor Pete Byron after the meeting. He did add there had been some disruptions over the July 4 weekend, but he and Commissioner Steve Mikulski, who leads the department of public safety, said the rest of the month has been quiet.

Just the same, the city is taking new steps, including closing the beaches an hour earlier. While the beaches are open until 10 p.m. now, commissioners introduced an ordinance Wednesday moving that closing time an hour earlier.

Byron said people had been congregating on the beach after the weekly fireworks display on Fridays, presenting what he described as a safety hazard. The fireworks are set to continue, but people are now expected to be off the beach by 9 p.m.

“They can watch them from the Boardwalk,” Byron said.

After huge crowds of teens flooded its Boardwalk over Memorial Day weekend, Ocean City also set an earlier curfew and shut down its beaches at night, closing them at 8 p.m. That town also banned backpacks and other bags on and around the Boardwalk after 8 p.m., after multiple instances of heavily intoxicated teens. Some were taken to the hospital that weekend.

Lower Township and Sea Isle City also amended their curfews this summer, and Cape May considered curfew changes in June.

Over the past two summers, shore communities have reported problems with large crowds of teenagers gathering on beaches and boardwalks. In some instances, the teens were just spending time with each other, but there have also been instances of fights, vandalism and shoplifting reported.

While Wildwood officials say things have been quiet, Mikulski also promised a stepped-up police presence on the Boardwalk with Joseph Murphy being named the new police chief this month.

He also mentioned consideration of Wildwood officers, possibly the chief, speaking to high school students from several schools outside the area, from which the city has encountered problems.

Mikulski did not specify which schools.

Mikulski also presented a police report, which he said was going to become a regular occurrence at the meetings. So far this year, as of July 25, Wildwood police responded to 101 smoking violations, 59 alcohol violations and 272 bicycle violations on the Boardwalk, he reported.

There were also 85 animal violations, Mikulski said.

He said Murphy will work closely with Boardwalk merchants to address issues. His report indicated that police have responded to 1,616 violations so far this year.

While some beach town officials have cast the blame for rowdy teenagers on Trenton, and juvenile justice reforms they say make it difficult to enforce laws against underage drinking, Commissioner Krista Fitzsimons blamed parents.

Some allow their teenage children to drink to excess and cause problems on summer vacation, purportedly considering it a “rite of passage” that they went through themselves. She, instead, sees it as dangerously irresponsible.

“I hear it all the time. They say it’s a rite of passage. It drives me crazy,” Fitzsimons said.

A public hearing and final vote on the ordinance setting an earlier beach closure is planned for 5 p.m. Aug. 10 on the second floor of City Hall, 4400 New Jersey Ave.

Byron described the ordinance amendments as minor.

“Neither one of them are big game-changers,” he said. Byron said the city could not have made the curfew any earlier than midnight because in the summer, most businesses are open at least that late.

The curfew ordinance made headlines in Philadelphia and around New Jersey but did not seem to be a major issue in Wildwood. Aside from reporters, only one resident attended the Wednesday meeting to talk on another matter, and there was no discussion of either ordinance by commission members.