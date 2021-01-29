Wildwood towns consider beach fees

WILDWOOD — Could the beloved days of free beaches in the Wildwoods be coming to an end?

Not for 2021, but at long last, beach tags could be coming to the Wildwoods.

Facing rising expenses, officials in Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and North Wildwood have started talking about the possibility. Mayors in each of the three towns say it would be irresponsible not to at least consider the option.

For Wildwood, the impetus is pending repairs to the Boardwalk, a project Mayor Pete Byron said will likely cost at least $60 million to $70 million. North Wildwood also will have to replace its Boardwalk, plus it faces a huge expense in restoring badly eroded beaches on the north end of the barrier island, according to Mayor Patrick Rosenello.

In Wildwood Crest, Mayor Don Cabrera said it is not fair for taxpayers to have to pick up the whole tab for maintaining and protecting the beach, including funding the Beach Patrol.

Each mayor said the discussions are in the early phases. They also agreed the move would have to include all three towns, with the tags being reciprocal among the communities.