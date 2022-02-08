Wildwood to keep Warriors name

School Superintendent J. Kenyon Kummings did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning, but comments from him were included in the prepared statement.

“The process was helped by the fact that the Wildwood Public School District has not had a mascot (costume) for over two decades,” he said. “Whenever the Board of Education’s use of Native American Imagery has come into question, the position has been that any exploration into changes to the district's branding should be made in collaboration with the school community in consultation with representatives of Native American Indian communities. The board kept its word and in doing so found additional cultural and educational benefits for our students."

“Historically, Native American warriors have been recognized for their bravery, strength and skill in battle, and are accordingly seen as defenders. The great war Chief Sitting Bull said, ‘The warrior, for us, is one who sacrifices himself for the good of others. His task is to take care of the elderly, the defenseless, those who cannot provide for themselves and above all, the children – the future of humanity,’” said Wildwood High School Principal Phil Schaffer, also in a prepared statement.