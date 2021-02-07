Wildwood sees new hope for back bay development

“If Wildwood plans other types of redevelopment — such as open space, recreation or renewable energy — the closure and/or disturbance would be overseen by the DEP. In either case, DEP land-use permits would likely be required as well,” he wrote.

Almost every shore town used to have its own dump, usually in the marsh. In other areas, the former dumps have been capped and redeveloped as golf courses, residential development and other uses.

In previous discussions, the property has been considered as a site for a solar panel array, for 100 new homes or even for 300 homes, but so far, none of the plans have panned out. The city did get paid for one use: in 2014, Ocean City paid more than $1 million to use the site to deposit silt dredged from its lagoons.

In a perfect world, Byron said, the site will eventually be home to a mix of residential and commercial uses, possibly including a marina.