Wildwood seeks to preserve beach events in discussions with state

WILDWOOD — A summer of beachfront events continue in Wildwood this weekend, with baseball, wrestling and Festival Playero, a celebration of Latin music and food expected to draw thousands to the beach on Friday and Saturday.

Every shore town has beach events, but Wildwood appears to have more than any other community in New Jersey. In June, country music returned for a second year, with plans to be back and barefoot on the sand in 2023, while the Jeeps arrived in July, with thousands of vehicles on the beach for the New Jersey Jeep Beach Invasion.

To close out September, the Race of Gentlemen returns with drag racing on the beach, and in between there are soccer, Frisbee and wrestling tournaments, monster truck rides and the long-running marbles tournament every year.

Mayor Pete Byron wants to ensure those events can continue. He suggests one reason Wildwood has so many beach events is that the city has so very much beach, with more than 1,000 feet from the Boardwalk steps to the tide line.

“We don’t want the beach to be nothing more than just and ocean and sand,” Byron said in a recent interview about the ongoing talks with the state Department of Environmental Protection over a proposed federal beach project for the barrier island that includes Wildwood, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest.

While most beach towns struggle with erosion, Wildwood and Wildwood Crest have added sand, building up to a beach so wide that many complain about the long walk to the water. North Wildwood used to have a wide beach as well, but now sees heavy erosion in the north end of that community.

North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello has called for a federal beach project to protect his community, like the kind of beach projects that have added sand to almost every other barrier island in New Jersey.

There is a plan on the drawing board, but first the state Department of Environmental Protection needs to secure agreements with communities and easements from property owners throughout the project area. In addition to adding sand to North Wildwood, the plan calls for the creation of a line of sand dunes stretching the length of the island.

So far, the DEP has not reached an agreement with Wildwood on the project.

Asked about the ongoing negotiations this month, Byron said the future of events on the beach was one of the sticking points.

“We can’t afford to lose these big events that generate hundreds of thousands of dollars to the taxpayers,” Byron said, when asked about the DEP. “They’re trying to limit what the beach can and can’t be used for.”

Meanwhile the size and number of events continue to grow, and the city has come to rely on the revenue, including from allowing parking on the beach, Byron said.

Officials with the Army Corps of Engineers have said the state DEP is entirely responsible for working out the local agreements. The DEP is not saying much.

“Productive discussions about the referenced activities and structures on Wildwood's beaches are ongoing between DEP and the city of Wildwood as each party works together to address remaining concerns,” reads a statement Wednesday from Caryn Shinske, a DEP spokesperson. “As such, the DEP is unable to comment further at this time.”

Contacted Wednesday for more specifics, Byron cooled the rhetoric.

“I don’t want to make a war with the DEP. We’re working together with them,” he said. Like other communities, Wildwood presents a beach maintenance plan to the state, outlines activities that will take place on the beach.

According to Byron, the city is now three years into a five-year plan, while the state is taking a closer look at beach events throughout New Jersey.

Wildwood may have the biggest beach and the most events, but it is certainly not alone in hosting events on the beach, from Easter egg hunts and yoga to the massive Phish shows in Atlantic City last weekend.

“They’re just taking a little bit of a look at some of this stuff. It’s statewide,” said Byron.

He said health and safety have been the primary concern for Wildwood in creating its beach maintenance plan, and described the DEP on Wednesday as being “very nice to deal with” in the ongoing discussions.

“We want to be sure that the dune project isn’t going to interfere with the tremendous revenue generator that we call the beach,” Byron said Wednesday.