Wildwood seeks residents’ support for bid for west side improvements

According to Byron, a significant portion of the year-round population in Wildwood lives on the west side, defined as the neighborhoods to the west of New Jersey Avenue. He said he lives close to the Byrne center at Youngs Avenue and Park Boulevard, and sees the facility and the recreation fields around it in near constant use.

The neighborhood is culturally diverse, he said. At any time of day, he said, people young and old use the track around Maxwell Field at the site. The field is used by the Wildwood High School football team, youth leagues and others.

In fact, it’s used so frequently that it is now in dire shape, Ken Loomis told the commissioners at the meeting. He’s a history teacher and head football coach at Wildwood High School.

“I love the idea of upgrading the town, especially on the west side of the island, but I don’t think it’s the most essential or best use of funds,” he said. “The field sees a lot of wear and tear.”

