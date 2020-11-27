Wildwood seeks residents’ support for bid for west side improvements

WILDWOOD — City officials are asking for nearly $1.6 million from Cape May County for a new playground and other improvements at the Byrne Community Center, and they want residents to help them get it.
The city has a petition on its website, asking locals to show their support for a proposal for a fitness track and playground at the site.
According to Mayor Pete Byron, the proposal has received more than 1,000 signatures. He hopes for more in advance of a Dec. 15 hearing on the project with Open Spaces Cape May County, what used to be called the county Open Space and Farmland Preservation Fund.
The city has had a preliminary meeting with the board that oversees the funds. Byron hopes a strong show of support from residents will help push the idea over the top. If the board supports the proposal, it would go to the full freeholder board for a vote.
At a special meeting of the city Board of Commissioners on Wednesday morning, there seemed to be plenty of support for the idea.
“As a lifelong resident of Wildwood, I’m very excited about this project,” Chris Hines said at the meeting, which was held remotely. “The west side always seems to get neglected.”
He said residents have to walk to Fox Park close to the Boardwalk or to other towns in the Wildwoods for many amenities.
According to Byron, a significant portion of the year-round population in Wildwood lives on the west side, defined as the neighborhoods to the west of New Jersey Avenue. He said he lives close to the Byrne center at Youngs Avenue and Park Boulevard, and sees the facility and the recreation fields around it in near constant use.
The neighborhood is culturally diverse, he said. At any time of day, he said, people young and old use the track around Maxwell Field at the site. The field is used by the Wildwood High School football team, youth leagues and others.
In fact, it’s used so frequently that it is now in dire shape, Ken Loomis told the commissioners at the meeting. He’s a history teacher and head football coach at Wildwood High School.
“I love the idea of upgrading the town, especially on the west side of the island, but I don’t think it’s the most essential or best use of funds,” he said. “The field sees a lot of wear and tear.”
Loomis would rather see an artificial turf field installed, an idea that has been under consideration for years. He said it would stand up better to the constant use and be safer for players. A new field could draw revenue, he suggested, if it were rented for lacrosse, ultimate frisbee and other sports. It also would mean bragging rights among the communities of the Wildwoods and in Cape May County.
“We’ve got this fancy new field, so now, they’re looking up to us, rather than possibly down on us,” he said.
Wildwood’s football team won its first game in nearly six years last month against Lindenwold. They ended their 2020 season 1-4.
Loomis also suggested the city consider making the track around the field a regulation-sized track, which would allow Wildwood to host events as well.
Michael Zumpino of Triad Associates, a consultant working with the city on the application, said there is not enough room at the site to make the track regulation size. Also, he said, the county program specifically precludes renovating existing facilities, including installing artificial turf.
“It’s written into the guidelines,” he said.
The fund has eased some of those guidelines, Zumpino said. What was once a program limited to buying and preserving open space now includes recreation projects and other work.
The proposal would create a fitness track around Maxwell Field, including fitness equipment along the route. Plans also show an elaborate playground, with swings, a spiral slide, climbing sections and shaded areas.
According to Byron, the only other playground in Wildwood is at Fox Park. This would be closer to more full-time residents. He said there are excellent facilities inside the center, but the outside should be improved. But he said the city could not afford the project without the county’s help.
He and others said the existing track has far exceeded its useful life.
Neighbor Mary Merola said she uses the track almost every day.
“I see a lot of young people using that track. I think anything that can be done with it would definitely be a plus,” she said.
More details and a link to the petition can be found at wildwoodnj.org.
