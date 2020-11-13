 Skip to main content
Wildwood seeks ideas for Maxwell Field Recreation Complex
Wildwood seeks ideas for Maxwell Field Recreation Complex

Maxwell Field

Wildwood is seeking public input on improvements to Maxwell Field.

WILDWOOD — The city has scheduled a meeting for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at City Hall to seek public feedback regarding an application for funding from the Cape May County Open Space Program.

Public input is needed regarding potential improvements to the Maxwell Field Recreation Complex on Park Boulevard.

Potential improvements include the construction of a playground and a new fitness track.

Due to COVID-19, the meeting will be limited to the first 14 people. Others may take part via Zoom. A link will be posted at wildwoodnj.org.

— Giorgio Steele

