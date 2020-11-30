Wildwood scraps local cab licenses

“It was just way too much responsibility. It was very difficult on us,” Byron said. “Then you bring in Uber and Lyft guys who are cherry picking on the established companies. We’re out of the cab business at this point.”

At the meeting, representatives suggested the cost of the licenses could be reduced, but did not want to see them scrapped completely.

Charles Caruso, the manager of Checker Cab Company in Wildwood, argued that licenses were necessary to tell who can legally operate a taxi in the city. Drivers are fingerprinted and undergo security checks, he said, and the vehicles are marked. For now, a Wildwood license is displayed on the back windshield.

“If we don’t have that, then the city knows you’re not supposed to be here picking up,” he said.

A driver with the Yellow Cab Company said all businesses have had a tough year, facing new restrictions because of COVID-19, while fewer visitors came to the shore. The cost of the licenses are a burden, he said, but he argued that the licenses serve a purpose and should not be scrapped entirely.

“Businesses are suffering dramatically,” he said. “I don’t know if doing away with the licenses is the proper thing to do.”