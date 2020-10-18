Wildwood receives highest credit rating despite impact of COVID-19

The Standard and Poor's Global Ratings (S&P) assigned the highest short-term credit rating of "SP-1+" to Wildwood, the city announced Friday in a news release.

The rating means that the city is considered to be in good financial health despite the impact of COVID-19.

According to the release, the S&P considers several factors when issuing ratings, including economy, management, budgetary performance, budgetary flexibility, liquidity and debt and contingent liabilities. It was found that the city had a slight operating surplus in 2018 and has sufficient available cash and access to external liquidity.

The city's municipal advisor, Phoenix Advisors LLC, said it is one of the lowest rates the firm has seen in the last two months.

"I would like to congratulate and thank the many hardworking people at City Hall who hit the ground running with this administration and participated fully in receiving this outstanding rating and sale result," Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron said in the release. "We can’t wait to see what more we can do in 2021."

Notes are being issued to finance infrastructure improvements to the city’s ongoing flood mitigation and street revitalization project, said the release. Some projects are underway and will continue through 2022 while new projects are at various stages of the bidding process.

