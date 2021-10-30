Wildwood ready to replace Boardwalk

Those blocks need it the most, according to Mayor Pete Byron, but he expects the project to be the first in a series of Boardwalk renovations in the coming years, to be competed in phases as funding becomes available.
In July, Gov. Phil Murphy visited the city with a promise of $4 million in the state budget to help Wildwood repair its Boardwalk. Once additional expenses are counted, including engineering costs, that money will roughly cover the project planned for the offseason, Byron said.
That section of Boardwalk will be closed to bikes and pedestrians while the work is underway, Byron said, with the project expected to be completed in May and reopened for the busy season.
“It has to be completed by Memorial Day,” Byron said.
On Oct. 20, the Board of Commissioners approved a contract with L. Feriozzi Concrete of Atlantic City. The project received Coastal Area Facilities Review Act approval Tuesday, a necessary step for construction. Byron said Thursday the final contract for the work was being finalized.
WILDWOOD — Like thousands of other visitors to the Wildwoods Boardwalk on July 4, Gov. Phil …
“Once those i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed, work can start,” he said. Byron believes the project will prove popular with both residents and visitors. “I’m going to really be looking forward to when they start ripping the Boardwalk up after people have heard it being talked about for so long.”
He said the city is looking at potential state and federal grants as well as other funding sources to cover the costs of future phases, with a long-term plan to replace most of the decking over the course of several years. The total cost to reconstruct the Boardwalk throughout town could top $40 million, Byron said.
He does not want to put that kind of cost on local taxpayers.
Still, the total cost could be less than previously projected, according to Byron. While previous administrations planned to rebuild the concrete substructure — essentially rebuilding from the beach up — Byron said engineers report the project does not have to be that extensive.
“We don’t need to do that,” he said. Instead, the substructure can be repaired in places, and replaced where it is in the worst shape.
The Boardwalk is more than a century old. In 2020, a storm ripped up sections of decking near the Convention Center. Before that, state officials visited in 2019, inspecting some of the crumbling sections under the Boardwalk.
OCEAN CITY — John Stauffer says that Ocean City’s Boardwalk is too soft, and he wants voters…
Local lawmakers at that time put forward a $56 million earmark for Boardwalk repairs, only to see the bill vetoed by Murphy.
Visitors next summer will see some differences in the project area, according to Byron, and not just new decking. Plans call for a new wood for the decking instead of the treated pine that makes up most of the boardwalks in the region, and the concrete section that supports the iconic tram cars will be removed.
The decking will be a hardwood called cumaru, Byron said. The wood also is known as Brazilian teak and is grown in northern South America, according to The Wood Database, an online resource. That site indicates the species is not listed as endangered or threatened.
Locally and around the country, the use of another tropical hardwood, ipe, has proved controversial, with rainforest advocates arguing its use contributes to deforestation. That wood has been used on the Atlantic City Boardwalk and at Walt Disney World. Two sections of the Ocean City Boardwalk also have ipe decking, installed decades ago.
In 2008, an Ocean City plan to again use ipe on the Boardwalk drew protests and was later abandoned when deliveries fell through, while the next year, Wildwood saw its own backlash over a plan to use the wood.
With the persistent warning to “Watch the tram car, please” playing as it rolls along the concrete section, the popular transportation is all but synonymous with a Wildwood visit. According to Byron, the tram cars will continue to run, but will roll along the wooden deck instead of on a dedicated strip of concrete.
WILDWOOD – When members of the public suggested Wildwood consider using lumber made from rec…
“It will be safer,” he said. As the existing decking expands and contracts at different rates, bike tires sometimes get caught in the space between the wood and concrete sections.
Byron wants work to start as soon as possible. He cited supply chain issues that have delayed the delivery of materials for construction projects and the increased costs of labor and materials connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. And even though the last of the shoulder season events are now winding up, the summer of 2022 is on its way.
“The calendar is not our friend on this,” Byron said.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.