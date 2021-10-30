Wildwood ready to replace Boardwalk

The decking will be a hardwood called cumaru, Byron said. The wood also is known as Brazilian teak and is grown in northern South America, according to The Wood Database, an online resource. That site indicates the species is not listed as endangered or threatened.

Locally and around the country, the use of another tropical hardwood, ipe, has proved controversial, with rainforest advocates arguing its use contributes to deforestation. That wood has been used on the Atlantic City Boardwalk and at Walt Disney World. Two sections of the Ocean City Boardwalk also have ipe decking, installed decades ago.

In 2008, an Ocean City plan to again use ipe on the Boardwalk drew protests and was later abandoned when deliveries fell through, while the next year, Wildwood saw its own backlash over a plan to use the wood.

With the persistent warning to “Watch the tram car, please” playing as it rolls along the concrete section, the popular transportation is all but synonymous with a Wildwood visit. According to Byron, the tram cars will continue to run, but will roll along the wooden deck instead of on a dedicated strip of concrete.

“It will be safer,” he said. As the existing decking expands and contracts at different rates, bike tires sometimes get caught in the space between the wood and concrete sections.