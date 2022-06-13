Wildwood preps for country music festival

WILDWOOD — A part of the city's beach began its transformation into a haven for country music fans preparing to venture to the area this weekend for the Barefoot Country Music Festival.
The festival begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.
Earlier this week, acts including Dustin Lynch and Neon Union were named as some of the artists joining headliners Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean and Cole Swindell.
It's the second year the festival has been held along the Jersey Shore in Wildwood.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.