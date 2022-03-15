Wildwood police searching for missing man

WILDWOOD — Police are searching for a man who was reported missing by his family Tuesday.
Rockwell D'Amico was last seen wearing a red or white sweatshirt. He may be riding a black, beach-cruiser style bike with a bag attached to the seat and a rack above the rear tire, police said.
Anyone with information about D'Amico can call police at 609-522-0222.
Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179
Twitter @ACPressMelhorn
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Mark Melhorn
Production Director
Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.