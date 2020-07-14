WIldwood Beach Patrol
Press archives

WILDWOOD — A Philadelphia man is being lauded as a hero for saving a woman from drowning Monday night.

Just after 8 p.m., firefighters and police, as well as the Beach Patrol’s After-Hours Lifeguard Emergency Response Team, or ALERT, responded to Baker Avenue and the beach for a water rescue, police said in a news release.

There, fire Chief Ernie Troiano III found lifeguards assisting a young woman out of the ocean, police said, along with another man getting out of the water.

The 20-year-old woman, whom police did not identify, was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

The man, Tyree Ward, an auto mechanic from Philadelphia, was on the beach with his family when the woman’s friend frantically approached and told him her friend was drowning, according to the release.

“Without hesitation, Mr. Ward entered the water and swam out to the victim,” police said.

Ward brought the woman close to shore until lifeguards came, police said.

“Mr. Ward’s selfless actions most certainly saved this woman’s life,” police said. “A family day trip to Wildwood resulted in Mr. Ward becoming an instant hero.”

City firefighters met with Ward and his family and gave him some T-shirts and a hat “as a small token of appreciation for a job well done,” according to the release, and the police commended him for his heroic actions.

Officials reminded the public to swim only when lifeguards are on duty and if they see someone in distress in the water to call 911.

PHOTOS of the North Wildwood Irish Fall Festival through the years

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments