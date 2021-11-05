Wildwood police say man used ax to try to break down door

WILDWOOD — Police say a city man used an ax to try to break down a door and threatened someone with a knife last week.

About 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30, police received a 911 call that a man was trying to force his way into a rear door of a property in the 200 block of Youngs Avenue. Responding officers said they saw Frankie Sola-Torres near the property and detained him.

Detectives learned that Sola-Torres, 38, threatened someone with a knife and struck the door with an ax, police said Friday in a news release.

The ax was found but the knife was not, police said. Officers found damage to the door consistent with being struck by an ax.

Sola-Torres was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to have weapons. He was sent to the Cape May County jail.

