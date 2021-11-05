Wildwood police say man tried to break through door with an ax

WILDWOOD – A Wildwood man remains in custody after a Saturday afternoon break-in attempt.

Police say he used an ax on a door and threatened someone with a knife on Oct. 30.

Police said Friday that Frankie Sola-Torres, 38, was sent to Cape May County jail.

About 2:30 p.m., Wildwood police received a 911 call that a man was trying to force his way into a rear door of a property in the 200 block of Youngs Avenue. Responding officers said they saw Sola-Torres near the property and detained as part of the investigation.

Wildwood detectives learned that Sola-Torres allegedly threatened someone with a knife and struck the door with an ax, police said Friday.

The ax was found, but the knife was not, police said. Officers found damage to the door consistent with being struck by an ax.

Sola-Torres faces charges of second degree aggravated assault, as well as possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon as well as being charged as “certain persons not to have weapons,” according to a statement released by Wildwood police.

