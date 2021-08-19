 Skip to main content
Wildwood police reporting fraudulent wristbands at Barefoot Country Music Fest
WILDWOOD — Staff working this weekend's Barefoot Country Music Fest have reported fraudulent wristbands being sold by third-party sellers, police said Thursday.

Staff said those attending the four-day festival, which began Thursday night and runs through Sunday, showed up Thursday at the gates with wristbands they purchased through nonofficial sources, police said in a news release.

Police said those looking to purchase wristbands should only buy from the official festival event page, avoid buying from others who are not family or friends, and verify the wristbands by emailing info@bcmf.com if purchasing from a stranger.

Those who purchased a fraudulent wristband are asked to call police at 609-522-0222.

The festival will continue Friday. Gates open at 1 p.m. each day Friday to Sunday. Headliners for the next three days are Dan + Shay on Friday, Carrie Underwood on Saturday and Zac Brown Band on Sunday.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

