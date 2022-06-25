Wildwood police report water main break at Bennett and Park

WILDWOOD — Police are reporting a water main break near Bennett Avenue and Park Boulevard on Saturday.
The intersection is closed to traffic, and the water company is on scene making repairs, police said, suggesting drivers use alternate routes through the area.
Faucet water within the city may be discolored throughout the day, as repairs will disturb water pipe sediment, police said.
