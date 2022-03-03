Wildwood police getting K-9 help for explosive detection

WILDWOOD — City leaders expect Wildwood to be safer once two explosive-detecting K-9 dogs arrive at the city's police department.

The dogs, which the city is receiving without charge through what it says are "anonymous and philanthropic donations," will be specifically trained to detect firearms and explosives.

Wildwood is proceeding with acquiring the animals because of the number of events the city hosts each year, which typically draw dense crowds, the city said Thursday.

Wildwood did not specify when it expects the animals to join the force.

“In light of the growing number of events the city sponsors, coupled with the multitude of residents and visitors to our boardwalk, beach and amusement piers, dogs trained to detect explosives greatly enhances the police department’s efforts in strengthening public safety within our city,” said City Commissioner Steve Mikulski, who oversees Wildwood Public Safety.

Currently, Wildwood has two dogs on its police force. The animals are designated for various measures, such as narcotics detection and apprehending suspects, therefore they are untrained in detecting explosives, the city said Thursday.

Wildwood's new dogs will train for 12 weeks to prepare for the approaching summer tourism season. Typically, the city said, police dogs are trained for 22 weeks, but Wildwood's handlers are already certified and do not have to be acquainted concurrently.

Officers Christopher Katz and Joseph Grundlock are assuming the handling of the explosive detection dogs, Wildwood said, along with their duties working the narcotic dogs. The officers will not receive a raise in pay by taking on their new duties, the city said.

Since there will be no new handlers for the dogs, there will be no disruption to police operations, the city added.

Mikulski called the police department's new additions "a win-win for the city."

“We will able to provide a safer community at no cost to taxpayers," Mikulski said. "No cost to purchase, feed or care for the animals, and with no additional cost to the work force or the handlers, is absolutely remarkable.”

Wildwood's police chief, Robert Regalbuto, is also happy to have two new animals available for his officers.

"I am grateful to Commissioner Mikulski for this support, not only for our K-9 Unit, but of our entire police department,” said Regalbuto.

Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III also supports Wildwood's new team members

"Having direct access to explosive detection dogs if needed on an emergency call certainly brings a great deal of added security to the entire Fire Department," Troiano said.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

