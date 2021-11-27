 Skip to main content
Wildwood police evacuate two blocks after World War II-era projectile found on beach
Wildwood police evacuate two blocks after World War II-era projectile found on beach

WILDWOOD — Authorities evacuated two city blocks Saturday after a World War II-era projectile was found on the beach and brought back to a home, police said.

At 10:10 a.m., police responded to a home in the 100 block of West Pine Avenue for a report of a found munition. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a resident, who said the munition was found on the beach and transported back to the home, police said in a news release.

Members of the Police and Fire departments responded to the area, as did three members of the Atlantic City police Bomb Squad. During this time, authorities evacuated several properties on Pine and Maple avenues. Police said the munition was a 120mm projectile from the World War II era and was live. Bomb Squad members removed the munition from the home and transported it to the beach, where it was rendered safe.

After about 2½ hours, the area was deemed safe and all residents were permitted to return home.

If you find any munitions on the beach or anywhere else in the city, do not touch or handle them, police said. They are dangerous and should only be handled by qualified personnel.

