WILDWOOD — On his way to retirement, police Chief Robert Regalbuto sees less cooperation with police officers than when he began his career 35 years ago, and expressed concern about police recruitment in the future.

“There was more respect for law enforcement in the late ’80s than there is today,” Regalbuto said as part of a statement announcing his retirement. “We usually received more compliance. Today everyone is more defiant. However, our local community remains incredibly supportive, and it means everything.”

Local communities have suggested changes in state laws have made policing more difficult.

“Hopefully, the county, state and national laws will strengthen and allow officers to enforce the laws and accountability,” Regalbuto said.

Regalbuto’s father had served as a Wildwood police officer in the 1960s. Regalbuto worked his way up the ranks from a Class II summer officer to become the police chief in 2015.

In statements included in his retirement announcement, Regalbuto said he hopes to see new police recruits in Wildwood and in neighboring communities. Other departments in the area have reported it is much more difficult to fill positions, especially for the part-time Class II program.

“We used to see 300-400 applications a year for Class II, but this year we only got 100. There are a lot of requirements, training and upsetting incidences that these young recruits must withstand, but public safety cannot be compromised,” Regalbuto said. “It is still a great job that I would recommend to any young man or woman who is interested in law enforcement.”

He will end his term as chief at the end of the month. There is no word on who will serve as the city’s next chief. Regalbuto advised whoever will replace him that the job involves difficult decisions.

“The agency must come first,” Regalbuto said. “This will apply to a lot of things in daily operations. You will be forced into making unpopular decisions, but what is best for the agency is what is best for all.”

Wildwood officials praised the work Regalbuto has done in his career.

“His long tenure with the city of Wildwood Police Department is evidence of years of studying and training to rise many ranks to earn the position of chief of police. The city and community are indebted to his service,” Mayor Pete Byron said.

“I want to congratulate the chief on his long career with the Wildwood Police Department. He has continually strived to better the department and the community,” said Commissioner Steve Mikulsk whose department responsibilities include public safety.

As chief, Regalbuto reinstituted the department’s K-9 and street crime units, and city officials credit him with a general reduction in crime.

“Through his efforts, Wildwood was awarded numerous grants for the purpose of hiring additional officers,” reads the statement from Wildwood.

His tenure has also seen controversy, including a $325,000 settlement in 2020 with a Philadelphia woman who had been punched by a Wildwood officer while on the beach, in a dispute over allegations of underage drinking. Video of the incident reached a worldwide audience.

In 2022, Wildwood police and neighboring communities faced an extraordinary challenge as an unsanctioned car rally overwhelmed local departments, with huge crowds of young people and drag races on public streets. Two people died in accidents over the weekend, and others were seriously injured.

Like other shore communities, Wildwood faces a challenge in policing, as a community of about 5,000 in the winter sees a huge jump in population each summer.

An announcement of Regalbuto’s retirement posted to the department’s social media page drew more than 100 comments, most offering congratulations and well wishes for the chief, known in the community as “Chief Rags.”

Regalbuto has no immediate plans beyond fishing, golfing and more time with his family. He plans to continue to get up at 4 a.m. and hopes to travel with his wife, Danielle.

“Not worrying about what is happening in the city will be a strange but refreshing break after 35 years,” he said.

He has two adult daughters and a new granddaughter, Presley.

Regalbuto served two years as president of the Cape May County Chiefs of Police Association, and two as vice president. He is working on his master's degree at Fairleigh Dickinson University with an expected graduation date later this year. During his career, he continued his training with the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police Command Leadership Program, the FBI National Academy and other programs.

A Wildwood native, Regalbuto graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School in 1984.

After a stint in the U.S. Army, where he attended college, he returned to Wildwood as a Class II Officer in May 1988. That same year, he was hired by the Cape May County Sheriff's Office as a corrections officer. He returned to Wildwood in 1989 as a Class II Officer who stayed on after the summer and was appointed a full-time officer in August 1990. In 1997, he was assigned to the Detective Division and promoted to sergeant in September 1998. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2001 and to captain in 2007.