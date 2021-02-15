 Skip to main content
Wildwood police arrest woman on weapon, drug charges
Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

WILDWOOD—A woman was arrested and charged with multiple weapon and drug charges after a brief altercation with police Friday morning.

Just before 5 a.m. the Wildwood Police Department responded to the 4200 block of Pacific Avenue after reports of an intoxicated female within the residence. As patrol officers reached the second-floor unit, Kelly Longbottom, 56, opened the door and yelled at officers while pointing a firearm in their direction. Longbottom then quickly went back into the residence and closed the door.

Officers established a perimeter around the apartment and were eventually able to instruct another person in the home to retrieve the weapon and throw it out of the window, at which time the firearm was determined to be a BB gun, according to police. Officers then entered the home and took Longbottom into custody. During a search, a suspected narcotic was found on Longbottom.

Longbottom was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer to the third degree, unlawful possession of a firearm – air/spring/pistol to the third degree, possession of an imitation firearm for unlawful purpose to the fourth degree and possession of a controlled dangerous substance to the third degree.  

TO CONTACT CJ FAIRFIELD: 609-272-7239

Cfairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ​

