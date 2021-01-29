Wildwood polar plunge going virtual

Plungers get set to run in to the ocean. Wildwood Polar Plunge for Special Olympics held on the beach at the Wildwood Convention Center, Saturday Jan. 11, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Special Olympics New Jersey has moved its polar plunge events in Wildwood and Seaside Heights to an all-virtual platform.
Those interested in participating are encouraged to use water balloons, garden hoses, pools and other creative means to take the "Virtual Polar Bear Plunge" instead of jumping in the ocean with hundreds of others in close proximity, SONJ said Friday in a news release.
"While certainly not ideal, the spirit of the plunges will live on this year through our thousands of loyal supporters," SONJ President and CEO Heather Andersen said in the release. "We encourage plungers to ‘Plunge Your Way’ and continue raising vital funds to get our athletes back on the playing fields and courts, where they belong."
The Wildwood and Seaside Heights plunges are among a number of similar events canceled this winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A small plunge was held New Year's Day in Atlantic City.
Registration for the virtual 15th annual Polar Bear Plunge at Wildwood is $25, and individuals must raise a minimum donation of $100 before March 27 to participate. Last year's event in January raised $344,000.
To learn more, visit
PlungeWildwood.org.
