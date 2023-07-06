WILDWOOD — A body found in the city's bay after a boating accident Tuesday was identified Thursday as a Philadelphia resident.
The body of William Haug, 34, was pulled from the water about 11 a.m. Wednesday, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
Four other people were on board the boat, a 17-foot Carolina Skiff, when investigators believe Haug slid off the bow while the vessel was anchored Tuesday, Curry said.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 700 block of West Montgomery Avenue, near Post Creek Basin, for a water rescue, learning Haug fell from a boat and did not resurface.
Six firefighters entered the water and began searching as additional firefighters from Wildwood and North Wildwood responded, as well as marine units from the North Wildwood Volunteer Fire Company, State Police, Coast Guard, Sea Tow (Cape May) and the Wildwood Beach Patrol. Lower Township fire and Middle Township police dive units were also on scene.
Responders searched the area for over two hours before turning the scene over to the State Police Marine Services Bureau.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
