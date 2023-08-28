WILDWOOD — After three significant power outages this summer, local officials want answers, and action.

On Saturday evening, a downed wire on Schellenger Avenue cut power to 3,650 customers.

“The majority were restored within an hour,” said Frank Tedesco, a spokesperson for Atlantic City Electric. Morey’s Piers and the Boardwalk took longer, with the power back on in about two hours. Tedesco cited an “issue with energy infrastructure” causing a downed wire for the outage.

Tedesco said this was unrelated to another downed wire on Schellenger Avenue that cut power to Boardwalk rides and other customers Aug. 15.

In that instance, video of visitors being evacuated from rides was shared on social media.

It also was not related to a July power outage caused by a fire at Atlantic City Electric’s Lake Avenue substation, which left thousands without power starting on a summer Friday. Most of the power was back on by that Saturday, with the remaining customers restored Sunday.

At that time, Mayor Pete Byron said businesses in the community lost millions of dollars, as hotels sent visitors home, sales could not be completed in stores and restaurants, and other businesses shut down.

Cable fire suspected in Wildwoods power outage A fire to a cable is believed to be behind a blaze at an electrical substation in the city that led to a loss of power across the Wildwoods earlier this month.

On Monday afternoon, Byron met with representatives of Atlantic City Electric at City Hall. He said the power company has been responsive to the city, and communicated what had happened soon after the lights went out and what was being done to correct the issue. Byron wants Atlantic City Electric to improve communication with residents, beyond posting information on social media, but said he was satisfied that the company was doing what it could.

“They feel pretty confident that this was not going to happen again,” Byron said.

Over the weekend, he expressed frustration with yet another outage, suggesting the infrastructure was not built to handle modern demands for power and new construction in the Wildwoods.

“The electric company has to get in front of this,” Byron said.

Will Morey, co-owner of Morey’s Piers and a member of the Cape May County Board of Commissioners, said something similar after the last outage, saying communities like Wildwood may be small towns in midwinter, but they have the population of a significant city in the summer, with a city’s demand for reliable power.

In both outages this month, power lines were down on Schellenger Avenue not because of an accident, a storm or extreme winds, but because of “issues with energy infrastructure.” Tedesco declined to give details on how the power lines fell.

Byron said power company officials said crews had checked the lines along Schellenger Avenue on Friday, including using thermal scans to look for problems, and found no issues until the outage the next day. He said utility officials said there is no reason to believe the three outages were connected.

“I find it hard to accept that, but that’s what they’re saying,” Byron said.

Wildwood gets temporary transformer amid probe into substation fire A spare transformer was being brought into the Wildwoods on Monday to help support the power supply throughout Five Mile Island while officials continue investigating a substation fire nearly two weeks ago.

By most measures, Saturday was a mild evening, without thunderstorms, strong winds or even exceptionally high heat that might have spiked demand for electricity to power air conditioners. It was dry and humid with temperatures in the 70s.

As crews worked on getting the power back on, police issued a warning that traffic lights were out at numerous intersections, and asked drivers to use caution and obey stop signs placed at those intersections.

There is a process for businesses to submit claims for lost revenue and inventory because of lost power, Tedesco said. But he added claims from the July outage were still being processed, and he could not say how many claims were submitted.

Tedesco said Monday the investigation into the cause of the fire at the Lake Avenue substation continues, and the exact cause has not been determined.

But Tedesco added Atlantic City Electric spends millions on maintaining and upgrading the energy grid each year. That includes projects in the Wildwoods, he said. In November 2020, a contractor used sky-crane helicopters to deliver materials for a project upgrading four miles of utility lines entering Five Mile Beach along a former railroad right-of-way, which Tedesco said created more redundancy in the power supply system bringing electricity to the barrier island.

That was part of a large-scale project aiming to upgrade the power grid in South Jersey, including replacing some poles with new steel poles said to be able to withstand winds of up to 120 mph.

This summer, Tedesco said, crews have inspected lines throughout Wildwood and the neighboring communities, making repairs or replacing systems as needed. A new “powering the future” project will upgrade substations and modernize technology that will allow Atlantic City Electric crews to get power back on soon after there is an outage.

“We are continuing to collaborate with all stakeholders and elected officials throughout our coverage area, including officials in the Wildwoods,” Tedesco said.

Mayor: Wildwood blackout may have cost businesses millions The total cost to local businesses from an island-wide power outage last week could be in the millions of dollars, Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron said Thursday.

For beach towns, most businesses make most of their money for the year in July and August, and a significant amount of that business takes place on the weekends, making a Saturday outage particularly significant.

“It has not been good,” was how Tracey Boyle-DuFault, executive director of the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce, put it Monday. “It’s an economic disaster for our businesses.”

But she did not blame Atlantic City Electric, even though she does not remember another summer with so many outages, especially without a storm or other apparent cause.

“We’ve never had anything like this. I’ve been here 18 years,” she said. “I can’t remember so many issues with the power. Atlantic City Electric is always on the island doing repairs. They’re always there for us. They’re a phone call away.”

Boyle-DuFault said she would not cast blame until there is a lot more information on the cause of the outages and on what steps are underway to prevent more of them as the Wildwoods move toward a series of weekend events after Labor Day.

She said Morey is leading the response to the outages.

Morey did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

After the other August outage, which impacted far fewer customers, Morey questioned how Atlantic City Electric was handling the issue.

“I’m concerned and interested in how the electric company is staffed during the summer, during peak season, to respond to emergencies,” Morey said at the time. “Are we adequately resourced for a reasonable number of contingencies?”

“Will Morey is going to get to the bottom of this,” Boyle-DuFault said Monday.