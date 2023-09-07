WILDWOOD — After three summer power outages impacted residents and businesses, many in the community wanted answers.

They got some Wednesday, in a meeting presented by Atlantic City Electric in cooperation with the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce, held over Zoom.

About 90 people attended, along with about 18 representatives of the electric company. Some of those at the meeting came in frustrated, but getting direct information helped, said Tracey Boyle-DuFault, the executive director of the chamber.

“It went incredibly well, I thought,” she said after the meeting, which lasted about 40 minutes and included Boyle-DuFault asking Atlantic City Electric representatives presubmitted questions from participants.

“Every question they asked, we addressed,” she said. She plans to make a recording of the meeting available on the chamber website.

Both Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron and Cape May County Commissioner Will Morey, whose family owns Morey’s Piers, expressed frustration with the number of power outages this summer, which included two in August and a lengthy outage in July after a fire at an electrical substation.

Atlantic City Electric officials said the outages were unrelated, including two caused by downed wires on Schellenger Avenue that took place without a storm, vehicle accident or other exterior force bringing the wire down.

Morey did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Byron said he has been in communication with Atlantic City Electric, and that the company said it was doing everything possible to avoid future outages, and would communicate with the public through social media and other means in the event of additional outages.

Boyle-DuFault said the Wednesday meeting will be the first in a series, allowing Wildwood business owners and residents access to direct information about the outages and plans to upgrade the power system in the seaside community.

Candice Wormer, senior communications specialist with Pepco Holdings, the parent company of Atlantic City Electric, said the company has been transparent about the outages and is keeping the Wildwoods community updated on initiatives, plans and reliability projects.

“We have been open and transparent through this process, and today, through an event with the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce, Atlantic City Electric updated the Wildwoods community on how the company continues to take steps, both immediate and longer-term, to help ensure reliable energy service across the Wildwoods area,” Wormer said after the remotely held meeting.

It is not possible to prevent every outage, Wormer said. Still, she acknowledged after the meeting that this summer’s outages were exceptional. In July, it took almost two days to get all customers restored after the substation fire, which impacted businesses and homes throughout the barrier island and put the lights out on the Boardwalk.

The first outage in August had a smaller impact, but because of where it took place led to scenes of people being helped off Boardwalk rides. A second outage that month again stilled rides, shut off pizza ovens and quieted cash registers on the Boardwalk.

Several business owners pointed out that they have a limited time to make their profit for the year. Shore communities have worked hard to encourage visitors after Labor Day, but most of the income still comes in July and August. Estimates from city officials have put the likely value of lost business from the outages in the millions of dollars.

The electric company is working to prevent a fourth significant outage, according to the presentation Wednesday.

“A more comprehensive plan is also being developed so we can achieve the reliable energy service that our customers have come to expect, and we have achieved over the years, despite the unprecedented events that transpired this summer,” Wormer said.

The company is looking to install new equipment that can isolate outages and get the power turned back on more quickly. Some of that work allowed the company to get the lights back on faster in the Aug. 26 outage, she said. The company is updating and improving the grid to make it more resilient to future storms, she said.

Asked whether the infrastructure of the Wildwoods was in worse shape than that of other barrier islands, Wormer did not directly answer, but rather said the company understands how the community feels and is committed to providing safe and reliable service.

"It is important to mention that Atlantic City Electric customers, including our Wildwoods community, experienced the best ever reliability for service last year, and the frequency of outages has improved by 56% over the past 10 years," she said in an emailed response. "But with that being said, the reliability of service here in the Wildwoods this summer has not been of the level we expect."

Doug Mokoid, the Atlantic City Electric region president, gave the presentation Wednesday.

“As part of the update, we outlined the proactive steps we are continuing to take to patrol and inspect distribution lines and associated energy equipment, and make any repairs as needed across the Wildwoods,” Wormer said. “We also shared that periodic inspections are being performed using radio frequency equipment and infrared technology to identify any potential issues and that we are replacing or repairing infrastructure as needed.”