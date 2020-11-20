 Skip to main content
Wildwood opens new outdoor learning park
WILDWOOD — The city on Thursday celebrated the opening of a new learning park at Glenwood Avenue Elementary School.

The park, called the Socratic Outdoor Learning Center of Wildwood, will serve students ages 6 to 12, as well as residents and visitors.

"We can’t thank you enough for creating this park which means so much to Wildwood residents," Commissioner Krista Fitzsimons said at the event, "especially those who live in this neighborhood, including me."

The park incorporates aspects of math, science, philosophy, recycling and sustainability. It includes a sundial, a map of the solar system — with the planets represented as the city's iconic beach balls — a stage with seating, a laser-cut sculpture of ancient Greek philosopher Socrates and a dog fountain.

The idea for the learning park was credited to Jack and Karen Morey of Morey's Piers in the resort.

“During this time, it is nice to have something that brings joy and normalcy to our lives and our children," Mayor Pete Byron said.

Glenwood Avenue faculty and administrators requested the park, and the project was carried out by the city and private donors. 

Wildwood High School graduate Chris Hines, aka DJ Cree, provided entertainment for the event. It was catered by the Wildwood High School Warrior Wagon and Wildwood High School culinary program. The city buried a 30-year time capsule during the event.

