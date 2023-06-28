WILDWOOD — A 16-year-old boy is facing charges that he allegedly touched a teenage girl inappropriately inside a store on the city's Boardwalk.

The boy is charged with endangering the welfare of a child after an investigation by police announced on Tuesday into the incident at the Boardwalk Empire store on Sunday evening.

The teenager is also charged with criminal sexual contact, police said on Wednesday in a news release. The boy was released on a juvenile summons, police said.

Tashon Watkins approached officers around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, alerting them to an encounter between a male and a female customer at the store, in the 3000 block of the Boardwalk. The girl couldn't be located when police arrived.

Through their investigation, police learned of the encounter, in which the girl was touched inappropriately inside the store's storage room.

Watkins, 33, of Cape May Court House, was visiting the store when a relative with him noticed the situation, he said. After the group left, Watkins went back into the store to try finding the girl.

The girl later ran from the storage room and out of the store a short time later, Watkins said.

"Her eyes just told the truth," Watkins said, recalling the fleeing girl. "She just wanted to get out of there."

Time passed, and Watkins found the girl on the Boardwalk, offering to help her.

She declined, said Watkins, who went looking for police so he report the incident.

"People need to learn that this can happen anywhere," Watkins said.

Police did not release further information about how they tracked down the teenage suspect.