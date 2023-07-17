WILDWOOD — Atlantic City Electric has brought a spare transformer into the city that it hopes will provide reliable service amid ongoing repairs following a power outage earlier this month, officials said Monday.

"We have installed a significant amount of temporary equipment, including mobile transformers and large generators, that are now being utilized to power our customers," utility spokesperson Frank Tedesco said.

The spare transformer was being placed on Pine Avenue.

Equipment was being brought onto the island Monday, causing potential traffic delays and temporary road closures on West Pine, Susquehanna and Spicer avenues, Tedesco said. Those traffic changes were expected to continue throughout Monday, he said.

The equipment was being put into place about a week and a half after a fire at the Susquehanna Avenue substation knocked out power to 24,000 customers, affecting the entirety of the Wildwoods.

Customers, large attractions and businesses were without power most of the afternoon on July 7, while some had electricity return that evening.

Mayor Pete Byron said last week the outage likely resulted in the loss of millions of dollars for businesses in town at a point in the summer where they earn most of their yearly profits.

More work on the island's energy infrastructure was expected.

"As our investigation continues, we will have a better understanding of the full extent of the necessary repairs and will then work to install more permanent devices and equipment at the substation and to the local energy grid," Tedesco said.

An investigation into the fire remains ongoing. The probe includes support from third-party experts, Tedesco said.